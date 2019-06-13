Pampers starting new campaign

Pampers is hoping to help dads do diapers on the go.

The diaper manufacturer is partnering with John Legend and Koala Kare for their hashtag Love the Change campaign.

The goal is to provide 5,000 changing tables for men’s restrooms. Pampers says their research shows nine out of 10 dads have used a public restroom lacking a baby changing table.

Singer, songwriter and dad of two, John Legend is hoping to change that, pun intended. The campaign aims to have the changing tables in public restrooms in high-need locations across the United States and Canada by 2021.

