Pair with drugs found in condemned Hazleton house

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A duo from Hazleton has been arrested after police say they were staying in a condemned house, both had warrants, and both were in possession of drugs.

According to police, Jaime Bonner, 41, and Santiago Cintron Castellano, 29, both from the Hazleton area were staying in a building in the 500 block of Grant Street that was condemned in 2020. Police say they gained access to the house through an open window. Once inside officers detained Bonner and Cintron Castellano, who had warrants for failing to appear at court in Luzerne County.

While searching the pair. police say Cintron Castellano had 10 white packets containing suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Bonner was said to have several white packets containing suspected crushed Xanax pills, empty packets and drug paraphernalia.

Both Bonner and Cintron Castellano were charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.