Pair facing drug charges in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A pair in Nanticoke are facing numerous charges after investigators found a large amount of drugs in their apartment on East Ridge Street.

Mackenzie Ruckman, 24, and Patrick Evans, 40, are charged with drug distribution, drug possession and other crimes. The charges come after investigators obtained a warrant to search their home.

According to Nanticoke police, investigators found a large quantity of meth, heroin, and other drugs. They also found a digital scale, drug packing materials and a shotgun.

Ruckman and Evans admitted to police they had drugs in the apartment, but denied dealing them.

Ruckman told investigators her and Evans had used drugs in the home before another person is suspected to have overdosed there.