EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Paint the Planet Pink (PPP), formerly known as Paint Pittston Pink is expanding its reach in 2024.

Now in its 11th year, the non-profit cancer research organization has a brand new name, but the same important mission: Bringing the community together to support a cure for all cancers through research and clinical trials.

The non-profit is also expanding into new municipalities to include Lackawanna County, which will now be home to the annual “Color Me Pink 5K,” “The Gentlemen’s Dash,” and a new event, “Inaugural Paint the Planet Pink Pickleball Tournament” at Birchwood Racquet Club in Clarks Summit.

This year the Gentlemen’s Dash will be a mixture of participants from Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Courtesy: PPP

We are so energized to expand our footprint into additional municipalities, and moving our Color Me Pink 5K and Gentlemen’s Dash to Scranton seemed like the next logical step towards extending our brand outward. The research that we support here in Pennsylvania can impact the entire planet. Cancer knows no geographical boundaries and neither do we” PPP President and co-founder, Barbara Sciandra.

PPP President, Barbara Sciandra was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and she co-founded the nonprofit in 2014 to help support research into immunotherapy treatments that she says saved her life.

According to Sciandra as the head of the new organization, every decision made is difficult but they’re all carefully thought out and well-planned.

Courtesy: Paint the Planet Pink

“We are so grateful that the City of Pittston welcomed us with open arms over the last 10 years and our roots remain strong in the Greater Pittston Area,” Sciandra added.

The organization has raised over $900,000 for cancer research since its inception and hopes to break $1,000,000 in 2024.

“We would need to receive $100,000 in donations in 2024 to meet the $1,000,000 mark and I’m confident that it can and will be accomplished with the continued support of our community,” said Sciandra.

PPP donates 100 percent of its proceeds to research at The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

For more information visit the Paint Planet Pink Facebook page.