Paint Pittston Pink returns for its fight against breast cancer

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people were in the pink today in Luzerne County to help raise money and awareness for a cause that affects millions.

‘Paint Pittston Pink’ has been going on since 2014 and it’s their biggest event of the year. It draws people from around to state to come out, have fun, all while raising money for cancer research.

Runners, walkers, men sprinting in heels and pink as far as the eye can see.

“It’s just fun like with the powder when everyone finishes and everyone cheers. It’s just for a really great cause,” said Madison Karp, a resident of Pittston.

‘Paint Pittson Pink’ is several days of activities all for raising awareness and money toward breast cancer research and clinical trials.

“It’s just great to see everybody out together all supporting the same cause and everyone on the same team,” said Matthew Vough.

The last day of the event featured one of their biggest activities, a 5k race with paint bombs. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID and runners were thrilled to be back and covered in pink again.

“Great time! Anybody that ever gets asked to do this, make sure you do it, take advantage of it it’s a great experience,” said Joe Karp.

Some come to show support, and others have a more personal connection. Sarah Mazzitelli beat stage three breast cancer, but she’s been participating long before her diagnosis.

“Honestly, I couldn’t have done it without the support system that I had. So, Team Mazz over the years, we get shirts every year. I just love having all of the same people around me, even 5 years later,” explained Mazzitelli.

Paul Stevenson has been volunteering for years says it’s all about making a difference, no matter how big or small.

“I seriously feel as though it’s just our duty, honestly to be here and to help other people who can’t help themselves,” stated Stevenson.

As of Saturday, the event has raised more than 130,000 dollars. They’re always accepting donations. To learn how you can make a difference in the fight against breast cancer head to ().