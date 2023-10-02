PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although a majority of the Paint Pittston Pink events are a hit with the community, one of the annual events caused some mixed reactions in Pittston during the weekend.

On Saturday, the non-profit hosted a sky lantern launch for the sixth year.

Many in the community were upset with the event and headed to Facebook to express concerns. They say the lanterns are a dangerous fire hazard and litter the community.

Those in charge of the organization say they had fire crews and rapid response teams at the launch in case of an emergency.

“Obviously we would never intend it to fall directly down on houses or in somebody’s yard, and that’s an annoyance and we apologize for it but we did whatever we could to get a response team out there and make sure it was rectified as soon as we could,” said co-founder of Paint Pittston Pink Qiana Lehman.

Paint Pittston Pink told 28/22 News they sent out their rapid response team to clean up the lanterns once they realized they were scattered on the ground in the community.