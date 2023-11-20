HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A packing corporation located in Luzerne County will be closing its doors for good in 2024, impacting 58 employees currently employed.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (DLI), a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification or WARN notice has been issued for Hood Packaging Corporation located at 3 Hazle Township, Luzerne County 18202.

The DLI says a WARN notice is federal legislation that offers protection to workers, their families, and communities by requiring employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of a covered-business closing and covered-business mass layoff.

The WARN notice for Hood Packing Corporation was issued in November 2023 and the company will be officially closing its doors on January 14, 2024, which will impact 58 employees currently employed at the corporation.

The DLI says the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will initiate rapid response assistance as soon as information is received concerning a mass dislocation or plant closure scheduled to happen.

The employees impacted by the closure can find information about job services on the PA Career Link Website.