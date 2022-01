JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are working to clean up a mess following a crash in Lackawanna County.

The wreck happened on valley view drive in Jessup around 9:00 pm. Police were called for an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the road when a tractor-trailer collided with it sending the big rig down a steep embankment.





A load of Chewy boxes spilled as a result. Police say the driver suffered minor injuries. The road remains closed as crews worked to safely remove the wreckage.