POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 3,000 Pennsylvania students are participating in a competition for young inventors.

The last round of judging is taking place in the Poconos at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.

The Pennsylvania Invention Convention gives students recognition for creating inventions to solve real-world problems.

“Pennsylvania is full of talented and bright young learners and this celebration of invention gives students the opportunity to share the tangible solutions they have created to face real-world problems head-on,” said Kevin Andreyo, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Invention Convention. “This competition gets students involved in authentic, project-based learning while demonstrating creativity, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking all important 21st Century Skills,” Andreyo added.

