PA unemployment system working to help people receive their benefits

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Help is on the way to unemployed workers in Pennsylvania.

That was the message sent today from the state Department of Labor and Industry officials. As Eyewitness News has been reporting, there have been complaints in recent weeks that unemployed residents cannot access their unemployment benefits because the system is overwhelmed by the large numbers of people out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of those laid off workers were employed at businesses here in the Humboldt Industrial Park. State officials admit the system is overwhelmed but they insist they are taking steps to make sure unemployed citizens will receive the benefits… the money they deserve and need.





“We are very conscious of how frustrated our fellow citizens are with this at times.”

Jerry Oleksiak is Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. He and Susan Dickinson, the Unemployment Benefits Policy Director, held a virtual conference call with reporters Monday afternoon to answer questions about the problems their department is facing. They say the system, which normally received about 40,000 unemployment claims a week before the COVID-19 pandemic, has received more than 1.1 million claims in the last 3 weeks. That’s nearly 10 times the usual amount per week.



“It continues to be a function of our agency to make sure that we are responding as quickly and as effectively as we possibly can given the incredible numbers we are looking at,” said Oleksiak.

That will happen, in part, by reallocating staff resources within several state agencies.

“We do have approximately 600 staff working this week whether it be from an office or home. We have another, and I don’t know the exact number, several dozen people from the workforce bureau, 90 people from our tax bureau and from the Inspector General just shy of 20 people,” said Susan Dickinson, U.C. Benefits Policy Director.



They also say that people who had retired from the Department of Labor and Industry are also being hired to handle the unemployment claims. Oleksiak and Dickinson advise people to call their department later in the week because delay times and waiting on hold are usually less than if you call on Monday or Tuesday.

