PA Turnpike Tolls Will Increase Again in 2020

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) sent out a reminder today that tolls will increase by six percent at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, January 5th, 2020. This change applies to cash, E-ZPass and TOLL BY PLATE customers. This change will be in effect on all parts of the turnpike except three “cashless” tolling facilities in western PA.

Included in their release was an example using the most common toll amounts. They say that the most common toll for a passenger vehicle, which is $1.40 will increase to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers, and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers.

For tractor trailers, the most common toll which is $3.70 will increase to $4.00 for E-ZPass customers, and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash customers. The westbound Delaware River Bridge cashless toll will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $7.20 to $7.70 for TOLL BY PLATE customers.

This will be the twelfth time the PTC has increased tolls since 2009. That year, the PTC began increasing tolls to fulfill a funding requirement in Act 44 of 2009 that says they must deliver funding to PennDOT.

In the last decade, the PTC says they have delivered more than $6 billion. This funding is for the entire Commonwealth, with a large part of it going to transit in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

If you want to see the toll rates before heading onto the turnpike, visit: https://www.paturnpike.com/toll/tollmileage.aspx