EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennslyvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) previously announced the approval of a 5% toll increase for 2023 for Toll By Plate and E-ZPass drivers.

According to the release, the increased rate will go into effect across the toll-highway system on Sunday, January 8 at 12:01 a.m.

After the increase is in effect, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the next dime.

The most common toll for passenger vehicles will see an increase for E-ZPass customers from $1.70 to $1.80 while Toll By Plate customers will have an increased rate from $4.10 to $4.40.

For class-5 tractor-trailers, the most common toll will go from $13.70 to $14.40 for E-ZPass while Toll By Plate rates will increase from $28 to $29.40.

“The PTC has been forced to increase tolls annually through the foreseeable future to meet its financial obligations under Act 44 of 2007, It’s worth noting that, even with these ongoing annual increases, our per-mile toll rate continues to be below the midline compared with rates of other U.S. tolling agencies,” said PTC CEO Mark Compton.

Act 44 of 2007 required the PA Turnpike to transfer funds to the Commonwealth to support transportation projects statewide.

Since Act 44 of 2007 was passed 15 years ago, the PTC says that the PA Turnpike has moved nearly $8 billion in funding to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT,) majority of which was in the form of borrowing that must be repaid over a 30-year period by the PTC.

The PTC says based on current traffic and revenue projections, the PTC’s plan calls for future toll increases of 5% through 2025, 4% in 2026, 3.5% in 2027, and 3% annually from 2028 to 2050.

“While we are now essentially free from this onerous Act-44 commitment, we must continue to honor the debt-service obligations for 30 years. But a measure of relief is under way, and motorists can expect the level of increases to ease in a few years,” said Compton.