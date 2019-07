(WBRE/WYOU) – You’ll be shelling out more money to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A six percent increase will start January 5, 2020.

Cash customers will shell out at extra 20 cents, with the most common toll rising from $2.30 to $2.50.

E-Z pass customers will see a ten cent increase, from $1.40 to $1.50.

Officials believe the increase is needed to meet escalating debt service costs to maintain roads.