EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are reminding drivers of the toll increase happening in January.

According to the PA Turnpike Commission, the toll increase was approved last year and will take effect on January 7 at 12:01 a.m. The PA Turnpike Commission was approved for a 5% increase for E-ZPass and Toll by Plate customers in July of 2023.

The price increase will consist of E-ZPass customers paying $1.90 instead of the current rate of $1.80 and Toll by Plate customers paying $4.70 instead of the current rate of $4.40.

Those with Class-5 tractor-trailers will increase from $14.40 to $15.20 with E-ZPass and $29.40 to $30.90 for those paying Toll by Plate.

“Our annual toll increases directly support the escalating Act 44 debt service we have had to manage due to the mandates of Act 44 of 2007,” explained Rick Dreher, PA Turnpike Commission Chief Financial Officer.

Officials note E-ZPass drivers receive the lowest rates saving nearly 60% on tolls.

“However, even given that significant financial management challenge, our per-mile toll rates are lower than national toll averages and remain in the mid-range among the 47 toll roads in the U.S,” as noted by Dreher.

You can find out more about toll rates on the PA Turnpike website.