PA Turnpike rate increases will continue into 2022

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Drivers should expect to dish out more money in Pennsylvania as turnpike tolls are going up again.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike it raising it’s rates. Starting next year, toll prices will increase slightly across the entire PA Turnpike system.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike has approved a five percent toll increase for 2022. The lowest increase in six years. Frequent turnpike travelers hope to see that trend continue.

“We have a place in Pocono Pines and we come back and forth a good bit,” said David O’Connell of Springfield.

So where does the money go? Since 2009, the PA Turnpike Commission has been paying off a $450 million debt to the commonwealth for transit operations under Pennsylvania Acts 44 and 89. The debt will be fulfilled in July 2022.

“Well then hopefully we’ll start to see maybe even a decrease because we’ve been paying for that debt now and every year it seems around the first of the year they hit us with another percentage increase,” said Eric Lindey of Wilkes-Barre.

The toll hike will cost you about 10 or 20 cents more depending how you choose to pay.

If you’re taking the Northeast Extension from Wilkes-Barre to Philadelphia… it will cost about $10.50 for E-Z Pass holders. (From $9.90) For travelers that choose to pay by scanning their license plate you’ll be billed $21.56 for the same drive. (From $20.30) Either way it’s all electronic, but most say they use an E-ZPass.

“It’s certainly easier for us and it’s supposed to save us money,” said Barbara O’Connell of Springfield.

The rise goes into effect January 2, 2022. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will update its 2022 trip calculator and toll schedule online this fall.