HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items.

Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands.

Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in more than $200,000.

“So treasury has the largest working vault in the nation. But we still sometimes run out of space. So we hold onto our items for at least 3 years trying to find the rightful owner. And then we typically hold 2 auctions a year,” said Stacy Garrity, PA Treasurer.

Most of the unclaimed property in the vault comes from abandoned safe deposit boxes, nursing homes, and police evidence rooms.

To see the items being auctioned please visit the PA Treasury auction website.