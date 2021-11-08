PA Treasury Department warns of scam targeting unemployment benefit recipients

HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity released information Monday warning residents of scam texts regarding unemployment benefits.

The release states that the scammers will text you and say your “state-issued ReliaCard account has been temporarily frozen. It encourages recipients to click on a link to verify [their] identity and card status.”

Photo courtesy of Stacy Garrity, State Treasurer Sample scam text message

Garrity is also reminding Pennsylvanians that the neither the Treasury, nor the Department of Labor ever embed a link in their text messages.

“If you get a text message like this, do not click on the link,” Treasurer Garrity said. “This is a scam and nothing but a scam. Criminals have been aggressively targeting unemployment compensation benefits throughout the pandemic, and this is their latest attempt to steal money from honest Pennsylvanians.”

Garrity urges everyone to not click on the link and to never share information such as user IDs or passwords unless you contact an agency directly.