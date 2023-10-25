EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Pennsylvania Treasury will have an online unclaimed property auction.

According to Garrity, the two-day online auction will take place on Wednesday, October 25, and Thursday, October 26.

The release states the auction will feature jewelry, currency, and baseball cards that are more than 100 years old.

Some items in the upcoming auction:

A single lot of 25 early baseball tobacco cards, including Cy Young and other Hall of Famers.

14K white gold solitaire ring with a 3.6-carat pear-shaped diamond.

14K gold bracelet.

14K gold necklace with two diamonds totaling 2.27 carats.

18K gold, diamond, and sapphire bangle bracelet.

1908 St. Gaudens $20 coin.

Mexico 50 pesos gold coin from 1947.

Vietnamese gold bars.

Various collectibles, including an Oscar Mayer Weinermobile whistle.

When the item is sold the proceeds are documented by the Treasury and remain available for the rightful owner to claim at any time.

Officials say the Treasury looks for the rightful owners for at least three years before it becomes auction.

“Each unclaimed property auction showcases some unique and fascinating pieces that find their way to Treasury,” said Garrity.

However, military decorations and memorabilia are never auctioned and will remain that way until the veteran who has earned it or the family is found, as noted in the release.

The Pennsylvania Treasury said any item listed in the auction is subject to change at any time prior to the sale if there is new information about the item’s authenticity, estimated value, quality, or other determining factor.

The online auction will take place at pookandpook.com and if you would like to search for unclaimed property visit the patreasury.gov.