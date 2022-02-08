PA to receive around $245M in abandoned coal mine land funds

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Department of Interior announced nearly $725 million in funding is available to reclaim abandoned mine lands and Pennsylvania will receive the most from that funding.

That law allocates $11.3 billion in abandoned coal mine land funding over 15 years, so this 725 million is just a start.

The idea is to help communities eliminate dangerous environmental conditions and pollution caused by past coal mining. It is expected to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity. The money will go to 22 states including Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania will receive just under $245 million.

The department of interior tells me the announcement follows secretary Deb Haaland’s trip to Luzerne County where she noted that ridding communities of “legacy pollution” is a top priority of the Biden Administration. U.S. Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright say it will benefit our area.

“Even though Pennsylvania is the 33rd largest state in the nation by land area, we are home to 1/3 to the nation’s abandoned mine lands. Just imagine that, 1/3 of the nation’s abandoned mine land in one state,” said Senator Bob Casey (D) Pennsylvania.

“You might not know that the majority of that mine land is in Northeastern Pennsylvania where Senator Casey and I live. This funding brings us one step closer to cleaning us those AML sites and paving the way for economic development in our region,” said Congressman Matt Cartwright.

They say around a million and a half Pennsylvanians live within one mile of an abandoned mine site.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to helping working families, often in rural and Tribal communities, who face hazardous pollution, toxic water levels, and land subsidence both during mining and long after coal companies have moved on. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investments will help revitalize these local economies and support reclamation jobs that help put people to work in their communities, all while addressing environmental impacts from these legacy developments. We thank Chairman Manchin and the bipartisan coalition of members of Congress for their leadership in funding this transformational program.” Secretary Deb Haaland

For a closer look at how this could impact you and other Pennsylvania residents long-term, you can read the press release from the U.S. Department of Interior.