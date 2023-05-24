EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania teen surfing at the New Jersey shore was hospitalized after getting bit by an apparent shark over the weekend.

According to the Stone Harbor Police Department, on May 21, around 3:00 p.m., fire and rescue crews responded to a 911 call for a surfer suffering from shark attack injuries in the waters off the 109th Street beach.

Once on the scene crews found a 15-year-old female surfer from Pennsylvania was removed from the water with several lacerations to her left foot and calf, detectives stated.

The victim was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where she was treated and received six stitches. Official state her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The New Jersey State Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the teen’s injuries were caused by the kind of bite associated with a shark, although the size and type are unknown.