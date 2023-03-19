SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four days of roller derby competition in Scranton and Sunday, Team Pennsylvania hopes to be the one to claim the title.

Hundreds of women rolled into the final day of the tournament at the Riverfront Sports Complex.

Team Pennsylvania is battling Florida this very hour for the title, which Pennsylvania took the last time the two teams faced off in 2020.

Other teams took to the rink to settle some scores, including Texas, Colorado, and Kentucky.

“I’m very excited, I mean I’m from Florida but I live here in Pennsylvania, so a lot of the girls on team Florida, I know them very well. So it’s really gonna be great, to skate with your friends on the other team,” said Vanessa Kerecman, Founder and Director of the BOTAS and Player for the Pennsylvania All-Stars.

You can find out if Team Pennsylvania becomes All-Star Champions online or tonight at 11:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News.