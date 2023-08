EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Even before Idalia hits land, help is on the way from Pennsylvania.

Nearly four dozen members of the Pennsylvania Task Force One headed to the southeast, including Scranton firefighters.

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge IV tells 28/22 News he and two other members of the Scranton Fire Department are headed to Florida.

They will help out in hard-hit areas, with possible water rescues, helping those who don’t evacuate and even conducting building searches if needed.