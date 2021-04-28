PA State System of Higher Ed. to consider two consolidation plans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors weighed in on consolidation plans.

The plans are for two sets of state schools in the northern and western regions of Pennsylvania.

The board met Wednesday morning, the meeting was streamed to the public.

Members will be looking at plans to integrate California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities, as well as Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield.

If the board approves the proposal, a 60-day public comment period will commence.

The earliest the board could approve the final plan is at its July meeting.

The soonest an integrated university could begin welcoming students is in August 2022.

The system has published its own in-depth reviews on its website regarding finances and leadership.

On Tuesday, the PA Budget and Policy Center outlined the findings of its new report, saying combining state schools could devastate local economies and workforces.

The chancellor of the system has continued to say the changes are necessary because of declining enrollment and increasing costs.