EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For several years, the PA State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has been cracking down on underage drinking.

The College Enforcement and Public Awareness Initiative aims to educate and prevent underage drinking on college campuses.





State Police BLCE District Enforcement Office #6 is working with several colleges and liquor establishments throughout 8 counties to warn about the dangers of underage drinking.

Those under 21 who get caught can face $500-$1000 fines in addition to jail time and/or community service.

Sgt. Reeve Mott, district office manager at the PA State BLCE in Montoursville says they haven’t seen in uptick in the number of underage cases and believes programs like this deter people from breaking the law.

The program runs from mid-August through October.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on the enforcement in later editions of Eyewitness News.