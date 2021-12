MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman.

Sherrilyn Bell of Meshoppen was last seen at her residence on November 24 of this year.

Bell is 5’4” tall with hazel eyes, and straight gray hair. If anyone has seen Bell or knows her whereabouts, please contact the Pennsylvania State Gibson Barracks at 570-465-3154.