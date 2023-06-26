MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday was the anniversary of a deadly explosion that happened in Monroe County 59 years ago. The day was commemorated by a historical marker that will forever honor the lives lost.

Monday marked 59 years since the Marshall’s Creek Explosion that took six lives and injured a dozen people.

A Pennsylvania State Marker now stands to teach people about the tragedy and what came from it.

The explosion heard all across Monroe County still rings in the ears of locals nearly six decades later.

On Monday, a new Pennsylvania State Marker stands tall after a ceremony at Regina Farms representing more than just another moment in history.

The explosion stole the lives of six people, three civilians, and three firefighters.

The marker not only honors the lives lost, but the future lives saved.

“It qualified as being a very important moment, not only in terms of being a disaster but also in terms of the impact it had on public safety laws in the nation,” said William Lewis of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The explosion was caused by a tractor-trailer unknowingly transporting hazardous material.

This was the first step toward the 1974 transportation safety act – introducing a safer way to move hazardous materials.

Many who were at the ceremony vividly remember the accident.

“I’m a survivor of the 1964 explosion of Marshall’s Creek,” said Tom Macintire, a survivor of the explosion.

Macintire lived 500 feet from the explosion. He didn’t hear it, but he felt it when he woke up 15 feet from his bed covered in debris.

Macintire was not alone when the explosion destroyed his home.

“We were a miracle family because there were 11 people in the house, and not one of us had a scratch. Whereas our neighbors and firemen all of them were killed or terribly maimed,” said Macintire.

One of the victims of the blast was the brother of Ed Regina, current owner of Regina Farms, located right across the street from the site of the explosion.

“At the time of the explosion, my father owned the land where the explosion took place. The people that experienced it still have some vivid memories of what happened. That majority of people here don’t have a clue as to what happened and it’s good to let them know,” said Regina.

Now when people walk by the land where the marker lies, they will know what happened on June 26, 1964.

Those presenting the marker say that they hope to expand the memorial and meet at the same time next year.