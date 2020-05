PA starts new unemployment program for those who exhaust existing benefits

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania has now started a new unemployment program known as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program that provides 13 more weeks of unemployment payments to people who have already received their regular unemployment compensation.

It is included in the federal CARES act which provides money for relief and aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Department of Labor and Industry via press release:

“You are eligible for PEUC if you:

Are unemployed between March 29 through December 26, 2020;

Have exhausted your regular state or federal benefits with week ending July 6, 2019 or later;

Are currently not eligible for state or federal unemployment benefits; and

Are able and available to work and actively seeking work, except for COVID-19-related reasons including illness, quarantine, or “stay at home” orders.

How to Receive PEUC​

​If you have an open UC claim but exhausted all of your benefits, the 13 additional weeks will automatically be added to your existing claim. Log in this week to file biweekly claims for prior weeks, back through the week ending April 4 (if applicable).

If your benefit year has expired then you must submit an application online.

If you don’t have access to computers or the internet, you can have a loved one or friend print the paper application for you to complete and submit via mail. We are also in the process of mailing paper copies of the application to individuals who might need it.

Biweekly claims and payments work the same way as for regular UC benefits.

PEUC Weekly Benefit Amount:

Your PEUC weekly benefit amount is the same as your regular UC weekly benefit rate.

Your weekly benefit rate is based on your reported earnings during the base year (the first four of the last five completed quarters). You must also have over 18 credit weeks (weeks during which you earned $116 or more) in your base year to be eligible for UC.

Extra $600 on PEUC:

You will receive an additional $600 per week from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program. Anyone collecting any type of UC, including PEUC, will receive the extra $600 per week in addition to your weekly benefits as calculated.

FPUC payments began the week ending April 4, 2020 and will end July 25, 2020. These payments will be backdated for eligible individuals and paid in one lump sum.

You will receive the extra $600 FPUC payments the week after your PEUC payments.”

