PA Senate passes bill to name highway for Kunkle firefighter

MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill on Tuesday to rename a section of highway for a fallen firefighter.

Edward Lee Nulton, 63, was a fire police officer at Kunkle Fire Department. On September 21, 2018, he was struck by a dump truck while directing traffic at a vehicle crash and suffered critical injuries.

Nulton also suffered a traumatic brain injury, from which he did not recover. He passed away on September 19, 2019, just a year after his injury.

Nulton was honored on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and was included in U.S. Fire Administration’s annual Firefighter Fatalities in the United States Report.

Courtesy of LeeAnn Nulton Knoss

Courtesy of LeeAnn Nulton Knoss

Courtesy of LeeAnn Nulton Knoss

Courtesy of LeeAnn Nulton Knoss

Courtesy of LeeAnn Nulton Knoss

Courtesy of LeeAnn Nulton Knoss

On Tuesday, Senator Lisa Baker (R-20) sponsored Senate Bill 867 to have a portion of Route 309 from the intersection with Pennsylvania Route 29 in Monroe Township, Wyoming County, to the intersection with State Route 1026 in Dallas Township, Luzerne County, as the Kunkle Firefighter Edward L. Nulton, Sr., Memorial Highway.

Senator Baker credited Dallas Township Police Department Chief of Police Doug Higgins and Kunkle Fire Department Chief Jack Dodson with the idea to honor Nulton with the highway designation.

Senate Bill 867 will now advance to the House of Representatives for consideration.