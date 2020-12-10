PA Sen. John Yudichak tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Senator John Yudichak announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms. He says he is isolating at home and following CDC guidelines.

“With recent news that Governor Tom Wolf has also tested positive for COVID-19, it is a somber reminder that novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted every citizen, every business, and every community in Pennsylvania,” he said in a statement.

PA STATE SEN. JOHN YUDICHAK

