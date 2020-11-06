PA Secretary of State: Majority of mail-in and absentee ballots counted, provisional ballots next

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, the “overwhelming majority” of mail-in and absentee ballots in PA have been counted and the provisional ballots are now being counted next.

“Pennsylvania counties have been incredibly hard at work canvassing all the ballots to provide accurate results as quickly as possible following best practices and responsibilities pursuant to state and federal law,” Secretary Boockvar said. “We are very thankful to all the election officials working extremely long hours to make our democracy work and ensure that every qualified voter’s vote is counted safely and securely.” Department of State Press Office

The provisional ballots will be assessed individually and according to state laws, having the voter’s registration in that precinct verified and confirming they did not also vote by mail.

The secretary also says a post-election audit will be completed to check for errors, improve election security and integrity and confirm the accuracy of the results.

