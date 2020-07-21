PA representative calling for state park restrictions

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local State Representative is calling on Governor Wolf to make restrictions at state parks.





Rep. Doyle Heffley says the crowds, littering and fireworks are out of control at Beltzville State Park.

He is asking on the DCNR and Governor Wolf to come up with a plan.

We spoke with a Pennsylvania resident who agrees with him and says the crowd on Fourth of July and the weekends are not safe in a pandemic.

We also spoke with a resident from New York with a vacation home in Pennsylvania. She says she understands every state needs to make decisions for themselves and would find something else to do if this was put into place.

The Beltzville Park manager says because of COVID-19 there is a 75% capacity on the weekend.

They are limiting the number of parking spaces and the park is working at a restricted capacity.

Additionally, the park is enforcing no swimming in certain areas and alcohol is prohibited.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more on Eyewitness News tonight.