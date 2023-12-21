(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced they are suspending the rate increase requests for water and wastewater services originally proposed by the Pennsylvania American Water Company.

The PUC announced Thursday, Dec. 21, that they voted 5-0 to suspend the proposed rate increases to allow for a detailed investigation and analysis of the increases proposed by the Pennsylvania American Water Company (PAWC).

The PUC said the proposed increases would increase the PAWC’s annual operating revenues for water services by about $199.2 million (24.2%) and increase total annual operating revenues for wastewater services by approximately $4.7 million (2.5%).

The suspension for rate increases can last up to seven months with the case now assigned to the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge for the investigation, hearings and ultimately issuing a recommendation on whether to approve the rate increases.

The PUC has until August 7, 2024, to make a final decision on the rate increases.

The average monthly bills for a PAWC residential water customer in Rate Zone 1, based on 3,201 gallons of metered usage per month, would increase from $70.65 to $88.24 (24.9%). Changes to average monthly water bills in other PAWC rate zones vary from a 20.1% increase ($8.93 per month) to a 63% increase (approximately $34 per month).

For PAWC wastewater customers, the average monthly bill for a residential customer in Rate Zone 1, based on 3,122 gallons of metered usage per month, would fall from $105.18 to $100.08 (-4.8%). Changes to the average monthly wastewater bills in other PAWC rate zones vary from a 121.3% increase (nearly $35 per month) to a 4.8% decrease (nearly $5 per month).

Currently, the PAWC serves 681,707 water and 97,585 wastewater customers across 37 counties and is the largest water and wastewater provider in the Commonwealth.