SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Farm-to-table, Pennsylvania grown and raised is the reason behind a new state website. The PA Preferred website was launched at the Maylath Farm and Orchard in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.

The goal of the website is to help people find locally grown and processed food products.

Foods grown in the Keystone State will come with a signature blue checkmark.

“The one thing that we want to make sure of is at the end of the day that the logo actually means something. It’s not just a marketing effort right, it’s what is in the package as being from Pennsylvania, produced here, processed here,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

Redding says there are about 800 businesses taking part in the PA Preferred program.