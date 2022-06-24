EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has caused waves throughout the United States. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of statements from politicians who are currently in office and candidates running positions in the Pennsylvanian government.

This document will be updated as more representatives and candidates release their responses to the decision.

John Fetterman, the current Lieutenant Governor and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, released the following statement:

Deciding how and when to become a mother is a decision that should always be made by a woman and her doctor — not politicians. If there were any doubts left about what’s at stake in this race, it became crystal clear today. The right to an abortion will be on the ballot this November in Pennsylvania. I will protect abortion rights. Dr. Oz will take them away. It’s that simple. In a press release from John Fetterman’s campaign

Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, released the following statement:

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is to many considered controversial. I respect those with a different view, but as a heart surgeon, I’ve helped the smallest of human hearts in the palm of my hand, and will defend the sanctity of life. I am relieved that protecting the lives of America’s unborn children will once again be decided by the people through their elected representatives. As we lift up life, we must focus on the needs of mothers and children, for whom this decision can be the greatest gift of all. In a twitter post from Oz

Doug Mastriano, the current Senator for the third district of Pennsylvania and Republican gubernatorial candidate, released the following statement:

Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history. As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless. While this decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is a triumph for innocent life, it must not take our focus away from the key issues facing Pennsylvania families. Pennsylvanians will not be distracted by the hysterics of the left as they exploit this ruling to try to fulfill their far-left agenda. As they struggle with all-time record-high inflation, the people care deeply about the price of gas and groceries, as well as out-of-control crime and good-paying jobs – which is exactly why I will prioritize these issues as their governor From Mastriano’s statement to WHTM

Josh Shapiro, the current State Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, released the following statement:

As the next Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh will continue to protect the right to choose, uphold existing Pennsylvania law that protects reproductive rights, and veto any bill that would further restrict abortion rights, because he believes that Pennsylvania women should be able to make decisions over their own bodies and receive the health care they need. In a release from Shapiro’s campaign

Bob Casey, a current U.S. Senator, released the following statement on the decision:

Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. And make no mistake—this is not the end goal, it’s just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers. In a release from Casey’s team

Pat Toomey, a current U.S. senator, released the following statement:

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance In a twitter post from Toomey

Fred Keller, a current U.S. Representative for PA, released the following statement:

I commend SCOTUS for its fortitude—amid threats of attacks & harassment from the radical left—to make the right decision and return this issue back to the states where it belongs. Most importantly, this ruling invalidates Roe v. Wade which was wrongly decided nearly 50 years ago. Nothing is more important than life. Our Creator has a plan for every single one of us, and I will continue to fight in Congress against the left’s attempts to pass extreme legislation that allows for late-term abortions and taxpayer funded procedures. In a twitter post from Keller

Bridget M. Kosierowski, a current State Representative, release the following statement:

This ruling not only abruptly dismantled decades of settled law, but it is putting women’s lives and health at risk. The most personal medical decision a woman makes should be between herself and her doctor, not between a legislature or even a Supreme Court. With this decision to overturn, I much fear what rights will be on the chopping block next. Access to contraception? Marriage equality? Interracial marriage? It is a dark day in America when a gun has more rights than a woman. In a release from Representative Kosierowski

Jim Bognet, the Republican nominee for the 8th District of Pennsylvania, released the following statement:

Today is a huge victory for life. The pro-life movement has been working for this result for 49 years. We are thankful for this historic decision, but we must not stop fighting for life. State legislatures and Governors must ACT to protect our most vulnerable, assist expectant mothers, and create a culture of life. In a release from Bognet’s campaign

The following quote is from multiple Monroe County democratic candidates, Maureen Madden, Hope Christman, Tarah Probst, and Jennifer Shukaitis: