SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is in the spotlight on the British Broadcasting Company. The BBC featured the President of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply on the Halloween edition of the World News.

The Pennsylvania Paper and Supply is the building you see in the opening of The Office.

The building is the fictional home of Dunder Mifflin.

Douglas Fink, the President of the Company, talked about the company’s long history in the Electric City.

The show put Scranton in the global spotlight.

“It’s a little nerve-racking and supposedly 400 million people worldwide will be seeing this, so it’s nice to get international attention. We’ve gotten some great national attention for our 100 Anniversary back in May but we have come a long way from a little company selling mom-and-pop grocery stores’ paper bags to where we are at today,” said Fink.

Pennsylvania Paper and Supply celebrated 100 years in business.

The BBC is in town for the midterm elections.