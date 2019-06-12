PA National Guard Day

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wednesday was Pennsylvania Guard Day at the state capitol in Harrisburg.

Dozens of units of the National Guard were on hand with displays set up to show what they do for the state.

Everything from providing combat forces to the U.S. Air Force and Army to helping in situations like floods and snowstorms.

They also used it as an opportunity to educate lawmakers.

“Of course, some of them we work with very closely, with our own budget and some of our programs. And it’s a good time for them to also show their colleagues, as well, the things the Pennsylvania Guard does for all the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Pennsylvania Adjutant General Major General Tony Carrelli said.

Pennsylvania has the second-largest National Guard in the country with just over 19,000 guardsmen.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

