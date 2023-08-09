EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new ingestible form of medical marijuana is growing in popularity at local dispensaries in NEPA.

As the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program still doesn’t legally allow the use of THC-infused “food edibles,” such as gummies, a new ingestible known as troches, (tro-kees) are THC lozenges or buccal tablets, that have recently been highlighted in Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program within the last few months.

According to the Assistant General Manager at Wilkes-Barre dispensary, Ethos, Troches are small, flavorful lozenges with active ingredients such as THC and CBD that dissolve slowly sublingually, under the tongue, or buccally, against the inside of the cheek.

“They’re relatively new, we started getting them just over three months ago, they come in packs of 10 and have a bunch of tasty flavors,” the assistant general manager added.

The manager explained that they have four brands of troches made by Verano, Vytal Options, Cresco, and Valhalla.

The troches come in packs of 10 at Ethos, ranging from 5-10 mg with flavors including Lemon, Concord Grape, Peach Mango, Sour Watermelon, and Blueberry Lemon Bomb.

According to a research report from Frontiers in Neuroscience, troches leverage the network of blood vessels under your tongue and in your cheek walls, delivering THC directly into your bloodstream, allowing it to bypass your digestive system, offering a more liver/stomach-friendly solution that can potentially reduce adverse effects on the digestive system.

“They are also a better solution for those patients on the Medical Marijuana Program who have respiratory issues and can’t necessarily vaporize THC,” the assistant general manager continued.

Troches can start acting in as little as five minutes and are now available at most medical dispensaries in Northeastern Pennsylvania.