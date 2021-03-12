PA man sentenced for fatal DUI crash

OVERTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — The driver in a fatal one-car crash that killed a passenger has been sentenced to 5-10 years in a state correctional facility.

On Sept. 28, 2020, William Weidman, 39, was driving on Morris Road when the vehicle left the road down a steep embankment and struck trees.

Weidman and the two other passengers in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Zack Jerks, 30, was killed on impact in the accident, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The third passenger, a 41-year-old from Dushore, and Weidman were transported to an area hospital with trauma-related injuries.

Weidman was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, a felony of the first degree, and two counts of driving under the influence, highest rate, second offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor.

Weidman will also pay fines of $750, plus court costs, and lose his driver’s license for one year.