PA man sentenced for assaulting mother & stepfather, DUI

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Robert Uitz, 28, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 months to 42 months after assaulting his mother and stepfather in January.

Uitz was also ordered to pay fines of $1800.00, restitution of $7554.18, and court costs.

On Jan. 24, 2021, State Police responded to a crash on Route 414 in Canton where a car left the road and hit several trees before stopped at a porch. According to State Police, the driver, identified as Uitz, “had bloodshot glassy eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from him.”

Uitz failed a field sobriety test and a breath test came back positive for alcohol.

State Police say prior to the crash Uitz was involved in a domestic incident on West Carson Street. Uitz stepfather told State Police that Uitz punched him “repeatedly in the face, eyes, nose, mouth causing serious bodily injury.”

The victim was transported to Troy Community Hospital due to profuse bleeding and losing vision in his right eye.

Uitz mother also told State Police that Uitz entered the home and kicked her in the face. She says he then broke two TVs, two couches, and punched a hole in a wall.

Uitz was sentenced for driving under the Influence, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and harassment, a summary offense.