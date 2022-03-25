WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman in Waverly earlier this week.

Devlin Conley, 34, of Kingston, Pa. in Luzerne County was arrested by Waverly Police on March 23 in connection to the incident. Police alleged that during a domestic dispute, Conley assaulted and strangled a woman in the Village of Waverly that night around 10:00 p.m.

Conley was charged with a felony charge of Strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of 3rd-degree Assault. He was arraigned in the Tioga County CAP Court on March 24.