Largest PA online lotto prize worth $4M awarded to Luzerne County resident

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Luzerne County resident is $4 million richer after the Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions awarded its largest online prize ever.

The drawing was held on Tuesday and the winning numbers were 4-19-39-42-52, the ticket matched all five white balls drawn, but not the yellow Mega Ball. The ticket also had the $1 million Megaplyer option, which boosted the winnings from $1 million to $4 million.

There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the January 18 Mega Millions drawing, which boosted the jackpot to $376 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday.