EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, “Scratch-Off” winners have won over $193,000,000 in prizes during the month of July.

The Pennsylvania Lottery stated, Scratch-Off winners claimed a total of $193,572,236 in prizes during July, including a top prize of $3,000,000 claimed by a player from Philadelphia.

Also, three top prizes worth $1,000,000 each were claimed by players from Lackawanna, Northumberland, and Berks counties.

ACME Markets, 815 North Lansdowne Avenue, Upper Darby Township, Delaware County earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3,000,000 winning ticket.

The following retailers earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1,000,000.

Convenient Food Mart, 3021 North Main Avenue, Scranton, Lackawanna County

Boyer’s Food Market, 2688 Locust Gap Highway, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County

Sam’s Place, 5479 Pottsville Pike, Leesport, Berks County.

Throughout the commonwealth, other big prizes claimed during July included:

Eight prizes of $500,000;

Two prizes of $300,000;

One prize of $250,000;

Seven prizes of $200,000; and

Three prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of the PA Lottery website. However, many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000 are not included on the list.

Scratch-Off games offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5,000,000. However, before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes, and specific chances of winning.

Players should check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings as the prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date. For more information on the about Scratch-Off games and the rules of playing head to the PA Lottery’s website.