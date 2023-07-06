EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, “Scratch-Off” winners have claimed over $191 million in prizes during the month of June.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says those who played and won using Scratch-Off tickets, during the month of June, have claimed $191,794,695 in prizes, including a top prize worth $3 million claimed by a player from Bucks County and another top prize worth $3 million, shared by two players from Lackawanna County.

Another top prize worth $1.04 million or $1,000 a week for life was claimed by a player from Armstrong County and two more top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Allegheny and Washington counties.

The retailers who sold the $3 million winning tickets and the $1.04 million-winning ticket, earned a $10,000 bonus, and the retailers who sold the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million, earned a $5,000 bonus.

These retailers include:

Speedway, 724 Street Road, Southampton, Bucks County ($10,000 bonus);

Mount Cobb Travel Plaza, 1174 Mount Cobb Road, Lake Ariel, Lackawanna County ($10,000 bonus);

Giant Eagle, 41 Towne Center Drive, Leechburg, Westmoreland County ($10,000 bonus);

SHOP ‘n SAVE, 125 West Beau St., Washington, Washington County ($5,000 bonus);

Willys Beer & Beverage, 1343 Freeport Road, Cheswick, Allegheny County ($5,000 bonus).

Additional top prizes claimed in the month of June across Pennsylvania include:

Two prizes of $500,000;

Two prizes of $300,000;

Two prizes of $250,000;

Six prizes of $200,000;

Two prizes of $150,000;

Six prizes of $100,000.

Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5 million, to find out more visit the Pennsylvania Lottery website.