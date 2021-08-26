PA Lottery Treasure Hunt $130,000 Jackpot shared by three players, one in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Pennsylvania Lottery drawing on Wednesday, will split a jackpot of $130,000.

According to a PA Lottery press release, one of the winning tickets was sold at the GIANT Food Store in Selinsgrove, Snyder County. The other two winning tickets were sold at Wawa in Montgomery County and the 7-Eleven in Westmoreland County.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five drawn numbers, 8,9,20,25,27, to win individual prizes of $43,333.50, before taxes, reports say.

Over 39,000 Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing and players should check each ticket thoroughly every time. All prizes must be claimed and tickets must be validated before winners can be identified.

Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lotter at 1-800-692-7481