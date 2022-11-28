EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded a top prize winning ticket worth $326,000 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Win game was sold at a retailer in Bradford County on Sunday.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Bradford County player won a total amount of $326,858.

The winning tickets were sold at Dandy Mini Mart, on Berwick Turnpike in Gillett. They receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. All lottery prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.