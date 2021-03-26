SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A PA Lottery “Jackpot Party” ticket worth $1 million was sold at Friendly Food Mart in Shenandoah.
Winners have one year from the game’s end-sale date on the PA Lottery website to claim their prize. Winners are asked to sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.
- Drive-thru Naturalization Ceremony taking place at Federal Courthouse in Scranton
- Street light blown over on Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre
- Newsfeed Now: At least 5 dead after severe storms slam the South; Dog lost for 2 years returns home
- Stroudsburg man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child porn charges
- PA Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Schuylkill County