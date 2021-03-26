PA Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A PA Lottery “Jackpot Party” ticket worth $1 million was sold at Friendly Food Mart in Shenandoah.

Winners have one year from the game’s end-sale date on the PA Lottery website to claim their prize. Winners are asked to sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.

