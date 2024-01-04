EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a retailer in Northeastern Pennsylvania sold a $5 million-winning Scratch-Off ticket.

According to officials with PA Lottery, a $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-off was sold at Montrose Convenience Inc. on State Route 29 in South Montrose, Susquehanna County.

Five Million Fabulous Fortune is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million and the convenience store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.