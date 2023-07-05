EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a lucky lottery player has won a scratch-off worth $1 million in Lackawanna County.

According to PA Lottery, a retailer in Lackawanna County sold a $1 million-winning $1 Million? Seriously Scratch-Off.

Convenient Food Mart, on North Main Avenue in Scranton, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

$1 Million? Seriously is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted online.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.