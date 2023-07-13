EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a lucky winner was sold a $1 million scratch-off in NEPA.

According to PA Lottery, a retailer in Northumberland County sold a $1 million-winning Million Dollar Cashfall Scratch-Off.

Boyer’s Food Market on Locust Gap Highway in Mount Carmel earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.