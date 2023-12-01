LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a retailer in Luzerne County sold a $1 million-winning Scratch-Off ticket.

According to officials with PA Lottery, a Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Convenient Food Mart, on South Main Street in Pittston.

Millionaire Bucks is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million and Convenient Food Mart earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.